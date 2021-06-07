VidToon: Providing Easy-to-Use Solutions for Creating 2D Explainer Videos, Converting Text to Speech, and Transcribing Videos

Marrakech, Morocco -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- VidToon was designed by a web development agency known as Atlas Web Solution SARL. The agency is also the developer of Voicely by VidToon, Streamr by VidToon, DoodleMaker, and VidToon Screen Recorder. Moreover, VidToon is an animation video maker and explainer video software with a wide range of applications and serves as an innovative animation tool for various people. Among which are bloggers, small business owners, affiliate managers, eCom store owners, digital marketers, coaches, local consultants, YouTube channel owners, and more. In addition, VidToon users can drive traffic to their homegrown brand, articles, products, and more.



Responding to a query, VidToon's spokesperson commented, "VidToon is an online software that can either be used on a laptop or desktop computer. It can be used on PCs with Apple Mac OS or Windows OS with Core i5 & 8GB RAM specifications and above. It is also important to note that VidToon is incompatible and cannot be used on IPads, mobile phones, or Chrome books. If you are having any trouble navigating your way through using the software, we have an expert support team who are available to answer all your questions about VidToon".



VidToon 2.0 is an easy-to-use and swift tool for creating 2D animated explainer videos. It has 25 new characters, which enable its users to improve their explainer video animations. It also features a copyright-free library with High Definition background images and music. More so, users can make use of other features such as its integrated multilingual text support, text animation, sound effects, GIFs, and transitions, camera zoom in/out, among others, which all, in turn, transform and produce amazing videos. Those in need of a 2D explainer video online software can make use of VidToon.



The spokesperson further added, "Creating sophisticated animated videos can be done seamlessly when you use the latest features on our application. Your knowledge and qualifications are not necessary to produce videos in a small amount of time. You can be sure that our all-new software will help you with transforming how your animated videos create leads and make your business more productive, no matter if you are a new user or an existing customer".



Moreover, Voicely by VidToon is a text-to-speech voice reader that is 100% automated and powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is integrated with several technologies, including Azure AI, Amazon, Google, and IBM. Voicely allows its users to create realistic voiceovers for podcasts, educational videos, Video Sales Letters (VSLs), animated videos, marketing videos, explainer videos, audiobooks, and more. Using Voicely does not require technical skills, as users only need to input or paste the text into its editor and let Voicely convert the text to voice. Thus, people looking to find text to speech online can get Voicely for a one-time payment of $69.



About VidToon

VidToon is an online animation software for creating classic animation explainer videos. The software also features Streamr, a software developed by Atlas Web Solution SARL, and can be used to transcribe, make captions, and add video subtitles. For a trusted transcribe, a video maker interested in Streamr by VidToon for a one-time payment of $49.



VidToon



13 RUE MOUSLIM 5 ème ETAGE,

APT N°28 BOUKAR, Marrakech Morocco

Phone: +212 601 750 847

Email: support@vidtoon.com

Web: https://www.vidtoon.com/