Vienna, VA Based Premier Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Promotes Virginia www.SpaDayEmpire.com Event to Be Co-Hosted by "Tony Robbins" and "Xocai"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. He is fluent in French and English. While at Logan College, Dr. Provencher’s numerous honors included the Dean’s List, the Health Center Achievement Award, the Clinical Assistant Award and Who’s Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. He has studied extensively at the postgraduate level earning Whiplash Certification, Craniopathy Certification, Pediatric Certification and Kinesiotaping Certification.



http://www.linkedin.com/in/drstephane



Dr. Stéphane is also the chairman of research for SORSI. Dr. Stéphane was named Researcher of the Year 2009 by SORSI, America's Chiropractors of the Year 2009, 2011 and 2012 by the Consumer Research Council of America and Presidential Appreciation award by SORSI in 2010. Dr Provencher is the co-founder and primary developer of the SORSI-EBRN (Evidence Based Research Network) and automatic online case reporting system to improve Chiropractic research. (Source)



http://icpa4kids.org/Find-a-Chiropractor/results_details.php?id=9789&dist



Organizations/Resources Catering to this Population:



-The Japan-America Society of Washington DC (.jaswdc.org/)

-Japan Commerce Association Foundation (.jcawf.org/english)

-The Metropolitan Japanese + English Language Community (.meetup.com/mj-elc/)

-Washington International Japanese Church (.wijc.org/)

-The Washington Japanese Language Nomikai Group (.meetup.com/japanese-98/)

-Annapolis Area Japanese Meetup (.meetup.com/Japanese-Annapolis-Meetup/)

-Tomo Dachi (usjapantomodachi.org/about-us/)

-Northern Virginia Japanese Language Center (7784 Grace Church Lane, Lorton, VA 22079



Hana Japanese Market

2000 17th St Nw

Washington, DC 20009



Japanese Christian Community Center

1099 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852-1403 Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)



Take a day off! The purpose of the day is to spend time for oneself and to remember that not only are they worth it, but everyone deserve the best in all areas of their life! Dr. Stepheme Provencher will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call them today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and be pampered with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower oneself with knowledge for them to share with others. To learn more about this event visit their website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center they are here to serve the community and hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. They will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Thanks To All! A very special thank you goes out to their patients for voting Dr. Stéphane Provencher for Best Chiropractor in Gainesville/Haymarket area for 2013. He received the "Talk of the Town Award" with their support. Dr. Stéphane recognizes that it is an honor and privilege to provide the best chiropractic and holistic health care possible. Their office’s mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live the longest, healthiest and most active lifestyles possible. Everyone deserves to be healthy. They deliver the deepest care for their patients and always welcome new patients to become part of their family. (talkofthetownnews.com/index.php?option=com_wrapper&view=wrapper&Itemid=89&year=2012&phone=5712480695)



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies.



http://www.drstephane.com/