Vietnam Beer Market Insights 2012 - New Market Research Report

Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the Vietnam beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Vietnam Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced on-the-ground industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Vietnam Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011, plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for ten major brewers
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel, and selected consumer beer prices are also included.
Key Market Issues
The new taxation policy introduced in 2010 has had a profound impact on the overall business environment of the Vietnamese beer industry. Small local brewers are the most affected, as the new policy will reduce the competitive edge of their discounted products.
The economic downturn and high inflation rates have meant a difficult year for the beer industry in Vietnam.
There are few types of light beer in the market, limiting the choice for women consumers.
Although international brands have enhanced their presence in the Vietnamese market, local players still dominate and try to consolidate their leading positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HAI PHONG BREWERY, HANOI BREWERY (HANOI BEER CORPORATION: HABECO), HUE BREWERY, SABMILLER VIETNAM, SAIGON BREWERY (SAIGON BEER, ALCOHOLIC AND BEVERAGE CORPORATION: SABECO), SAN MIGUEL BREWERY, SOUTH EAST ASIA BREWERY, TAN HIEP PHAT BREWERY, THANH HOA BREWERY, VIETNAM BREWERY, SAPPORO VIETNAM LTD.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
