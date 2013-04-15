Vietnam Business Forecast Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Core Views
Vietnam's real GDP growth accelerated from 5.1% year-on-year (yo- y) in Q312 to 5.4% in Q412, reinforcing our view that the economy is poised for a robust recovery in H113. We see scope for a robust rebound in private sector investment growth as lending rates decline over the coming months.
The latest figures published by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), which showed headline consumer price inflation (CPI) accelerating from 6.8% y-o-y in December to 7.1% in January, have fuelled concerns that inflationary pressures could intensify over the coming months. From our perspective, however, we believe that subdued credit growth and a benign outlook for food prices in H213, should keep inflation in check through the year. Accordingly, we reiterate our view that the SBV will keep its policy rate on hold at 9.00% through 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We continue to view tax reforms as a crucial element in addressing the government's fiscal imbalances over the long run. Good progress on tax reforms could therefore, present upside risks to our forecasts for Vietnam's budget deficit to narrow from 5.0% of GDP in 2013 to just 0.9% by 2022.
Major Forecast Changes
We have upgraded our real GDP growth forecast from 6.5% to 7.0% for 2013.
We expect Vietnam to run a relatively balanced current account with a negligible deficit of just 0.1% of GDP in 2013.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Growth Risks From Rising Commodity Prices: Should commodity prices witness a strong rebound in 2013, we could see the central bank adopting a more hawkish stance on monetary policy. The risk of having to hike interest rates aggressively would present significant downside risks to economic growth.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Russia Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q2 2013