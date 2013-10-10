Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Vietnam Construction and Import - Export Joint Stock Corporation (VCG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Vietnam Construction and Import - Export Joint Stock Corporation (VCG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Vietnam Construction and Import - Export Joint Stock Corporation' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Vietnam Construction and Import - Export Joint Stock Corporation (Vinaconex JSC) is a diversified holding company, which provides construction contracting, engineering, real estate development, and investment services. The company also manufactures industrial and construction material products including cement, fiber glass, plastic pipes, steel structures, sand, concrete, furniture and agriculture products. In addition, the company offers design consultancy and manpower import and export services. It is involved with other business activities such as financial investments, training, educational institutes, trading and tourism. The company operates through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and affiliate companies in Vietnam. Vinaconex JSC is headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam.



Companies Mentioned



Vietnam Construction and Import - Export Joint Stock Corporation



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