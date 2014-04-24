Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Vietnam Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
Vietnam's consumer electronics market has a bright outlook as rising incomes and falling
average device prices in key device categories catalyse strong growth in spending. We estimate spending
grew by 22.4% in US dollar terms in 2013 to US$4.5bn - and we have a positive outlook for the medium
term. The country's vast, underpenetrated rural market offers the greatest growth potential, while Hanoi
and Ho Chi Minh City accounted for most sales in 2013. Growth areas include smartphones, particularly
low-cost devices from Chinese and local brands, and LED TV sets. Vietnam is also rapidly becoming a key
destination in global consumer electronics supply chains, with large investments announced by Samsung
Electronics, Nokia and LG Electronics in 2013.
Headline Expenditure Projections
? Computer Hardware Sales: US$1.5bn in 2013 to US$1.7bn in 2014, +13.8% in US dollar terms. The
low penetration of PCs means vendors can still tap the first-time buyer market, with low-cost tablets from
Chinese OEMs proving especially popular with consumers.
? AV Sales: US$1.0bn in 2013 to US$1.2bn in 2014, +10.6% in US dollar terms. Rising incomes and state
subsidies for digital migration are driving strong growth in the TV market, with LED and smart TVs
proving especially popular.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153198/vietnam-consumer-electronics-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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