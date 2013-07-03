Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q3 2013 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Economic conditions in Vietnam have improved substantially in recent months, and this chimes well with our view that the country will see a relatively strong uptick in economic activity in 2013, with real GDP growth forecast to come in at 7.0% in 2013. However, we expect this growth to be highly uneven at the industry level, with some sectors being in a fundamentally stronger position to outperform by a considerable margin, and we expect growth in the retail sector to pick up substantially into 2013. Despite the recent economic downturn, retail sales in Vietnam have recorded an impressive growth rate averaging 19.6% year-on-year since the beginning of 2012. We expect private consumption to grow at a robust pace of 5.6% in 2013. However, we note that the risk of a sustained collapse in exports and further bankruptcies among small-and-medium enterprises could lead to widespread job losses in export-driven sectors. Uncertainties over the outlook for employment could, in turn, prompt households to cut back on spending.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +8.0%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +9.0%
- 2013 alcoholic drink value sales = +14.3%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +14.0%
- 2013 soft drink value sales = +15.1%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +14.2%
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +12.8%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +12.7%
Key Industry Trends
Massan Makes Another Acquisition: Masan Consumer, the largest producer of condiments such as fish, soy and chilli sauce and the second biggest producer of instant noodles in Vietnam, announced its plans to purchase 24.9% of bottled beverage company Vinh Hao Mineral Joint Stock Company in February 2013. Established in 1930, Vinh Hao was the first domestic mineral water producer in the country, with a portfolio of mineral water, purified water and mineral water based soft drinks. Masan has recently been pursuing a strategy of growth and diversification through acquisitions.
Starbucks Adds Vietnam to Thriving Asian Business: In early 2013 US coffee chain Starbucks announced it will debut in Vietnam's capital, Ho Chi Minh City, as it continues to develop its Asia Pacific business, where it has seen great success over the past few years. The Vietnam business will be operated by Starbucks' regional partner Maxim Group. The new outlet represents the latest addition to an Asian business that will now be 12-strong and is supported by the outstanding success story that is China.
