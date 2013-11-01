Vietnam Footwear Industry Witnessing Rapid Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Vietnam has become one of the world’s leading footwear producers and exporters in the world. Most of the international footwear manufacturers have established their production units in the country due to low labor cost. Rising footwear exports and free trade agreements led the industry to achieve significant growth. According to our latest research study, “Vietnam Footwear Outlook to 2017”, footwear industry has been growing significantly from the past few years with rising exports in the international market. The country’s footwear exports grew more than 10% in 2012 compared to the previous year. Moreover, the footwear production is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Vietnam Footwear Outlook to 2017”, by RNCOS spread over 55 pages covers the Vietnam footwear industry in terms of production including sports shoes, canvas shoes, ladies shoes with forecast till 2017. Our report has covered the end user and price range footwear segments with forecast till 2017. Besides this, the report covers the exports of footwear from Vietnam including the main countries and imports of raw materials. The research report highlights the trends & drivers prevailing in the Vietnam footwear market.



Our comprehensive study also covers information about main regional hubs in Vietnam for footwear production and production capacity including the main cities or provinces where manufacturers operating in the Vietnamese footwear market. Besides this, the report covers the challenges faced by the footwear industry in Vietnam that is affecting the fast track growth of the industry.



The report intends to facilitate clients with a clear understanding of the present and future outlook of the footwear market and developments in the country. A section on regulatory initiatives opted by the government has also been provided in the report to facilitate clients with a proper understanding of the Vietnam footwear market.



Some of the report's key highlights include:



- Manufacturers Focusing on Advanced Technology in Vietnam

- Rising focus on domestic material production in Vietnam

- Sports shoes leading the footwear production and exports in Vietnam

- Women footwear leads domestic sales market in Vietnam



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM628.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Mexico Footwear Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM633.htm)

- China Footwear Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM627.htm)

- China Footwear Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM083.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.