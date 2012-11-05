Vietnam Forging Ahead with Nuclear Development Plans to Ensure Energy Security New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Vietnam Forging Ahead with Nuclear Development Plans to Ensure Energy Security.Vietnam is planning an aggressive strategy to develop nuclear power and ensure a secure supply of energy for its thriving economy. The current hydro electric capacity in Vietnam, which contributes close to half of the energy consumed in the country, is severely impeded during the dry season. The growth of the Vietnamese economy is slowing because of power shortages caused by the dry weather season, which has compelled the government to concentrate on the development of energy sources that are more reliable and capable of meeting demand. The government is focusing on the development of a suitable domestic environment to support the extensive nuclear developments planned for the country. Vietnam has entered into a number of nuclear co-operation agreements with various countries to develop various aspects of the nuclear industry. These agreements are enabling the country to develop a competent nuclear regulatory structure based on the experiences of established nuclear countries and are also generating support in the form of technological knowledge. Furthermore, these agreements also facilitate the development of human resources, which will play a vital role in the safe and efficient management of nuclear power plants.
http://www.reportstack.com/product/91126/vietnam-forging-ahead-with-nuclear-development-plans-to-ensure-energy-security.html