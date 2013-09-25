Vietnam-Immigration.org Announces Helping with Vietnam Visa from Home Service in 24 Hours

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- For the Vietnam tourists looking to get Vietnam visa without any hassles, the leading Vietnam visa agency, Vietnam-Immigration.org has announced to help with visa approval from home within 24 hours. The visa company assured no compromise on wallet as well.



Vietnam-Immigration.org has been rendering eVisa Vietnam service where the applicants can apply and get approved for visa online from home.



"We can understand the typical hassles of visa approval for the Vietnam tourists. It's always too exhausting while you have to queue up before the Embassy counter for hours - it's definitely a huge tamper with your everyday routine. We are now here with our amazing Vietnam Visa on Arrival Service. We assure you a very easy and convenient visa approval straight from home and that too within 24 hours. The good bit is that the comfortable service comes really cheap", said the company spokesperson from Vietnam-Immigration.org.



In 3 easy steps, the eVisa will get the visa pre-approval letter from Vietnam Immigration in his mentioned email-id. 24 hours is the average time to receive the pre-approval letter - however it takes 48 hours to its maximum. On receipt of the pre-approval letter to his email, the candidate can take it along to the Vietnam international airport. There are visa outlets at Da Nang, Tai Son Nhat and Noi Bai airports where the tourist can get his visa stamped.



The Visa on Arrival Vietnam services is applicable for both business visa and tourist visa to Vietnam. "We want to assure a worry-free visa service at competitive rates. Our service has been widely appreciated for its convenient and affordable properties- it's reliable and secured by refund policies", said the manager while speaking about their eVisa service.



When it comes to the authenticity of the Vietnam Visa on Arrival protocol, the company assures of guaranteed government backing. The eVisa service is approved legally by the Government of Vietnam & is monitored by Vietnam Immigration.



"We promise you a legally approved visa service. Moreover we are operating in the Vietnam visa industry for over a decade now and hence are well updated on all do's & don'ts pertinent to Vietnam visa", the manager added further.



About Vietnam-Immigration.org

Vietnam-Immigration.org is a veteran Vietnam visa agency that offers Vietnam visa on arrival service for the eager travelers to apply and get approved for Vietnam visa online within 48 hours



To know more, visit http://www.vietnam-immigration.org