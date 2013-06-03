Vietnam Information Technology Report Q2 2013 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Vietnam Information Technology Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Vietnamese IT spending is expected to reach VND62,604bn (US$3.01bn) in 2013, up 18.6% from 2012. The macroeconomic environment is supportive of faster growth, boosting trends within the IT sector. Rising PC penetration, a range of government ICT initiatives and a campaign to develop Vietnam's domestic IT industry will help to sustain expansion. Meanwhile, there is strong demand for ERP solutions and cloud computing revenues are expected to report at least 300% growth over the five-year forecast period to 2017. The outsourcing market is also expected to expand rapidly over the medium term as enterprises, particularly in Japan, switch business away from China in search of cost savings.
Headline Expenditure Projections:
Computer Hardware Sales: VND38,261bn in 2012 to VND44,762bn in 2013, +17% in local currency terms. Influx of cheap tablets from Windows 8 tablets and notebooks are expected to provide a growth area in 2012.
Software Sales: VND4,630bn in 2012 to VND5,658nn in 2013, +22.2% in local currency terms. Potential for strong growth in licensed operating systems and business software, but will depend on the success in bringing down illegal software use.
IT Services Sales: VND9,882bn in 2012 to VND12,185bn in 2013, +23.3% in local currency terms. Growing demand for digital infrastructure projects in various sectors, such as banking, telecoms, energy and government - as well as a potential boom in outsourcing from Japanese enterprises to drive outperformance of services segment.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Vietnam scores 34.2 out of 100 in our Asia Risk/Reward Ratings table. This places the country 11th, ahead of Sri Lanka. The country ranks only 11th for its industry rewards score, with 38.1.
Key Trends & Developments.
There have been several reports in early 2013 of lower-price Chinese tablets as Hipad, Ondan, Teclast and Ampe, entering the Vietnamese retail market. These products are undercutting traditional notebooks on price, even after local dealers benefitting from high mark-ups. The margins available mean they are being heavily promoted by local retailers. This has reportedly resulted in declines in prices for notebooks, which are nevertheless finding themselves unable to compete at the low end of the market.
The outsourcing market in Vietnam is forecast for expansion from 2013. There has been increasing interest in it as a business process and software developments outsourcing location, particularly from Japanese enterprises. Vietnam has a cost advantage over China, which accounts for the majority of Japanese outsourcing by value. This could see significant shifts as the trend gains momentum.
