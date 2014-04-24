Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Vietnam Information Technology Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Vietnam's IT market is set to maintain its position as a regional outperformer over the medium

term. We forecast IT spending will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% between

2014 and 2018, with expansion underpinned by rising incomes, enterprise modernisation and the policy

environment put in place by the government. We also highlight larger opportunities in the retail market

where penetration of devices and services remains below the level in neighbouring markets, which vendors

will be able to tap as incomes rise. The government is also a significant factor underpinning our bright

outlook as it pursues a range of ICT initiatives and allocates funding to develop Vietnam's domestic IT

industry. These policies include the promotion of Vietnam as an outsourcing destination, with the services

segment expected to expand rapidly. There is also increasing momentum towards Vietnam becoming a

global centre for electronics production as wages rise in China and manufacturers look to protect margins

by moving to Vietnam, where wages are as little as a third of those in China.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Computer Hardware Sales: VND44,389bn in 2013 to VND74,872bn in 2018, CAGR of +11% in local

currency terms. Strong sales growth forecast to continue as rising incomes, declining device prices and

improved credit provision underpin demand growth.

? Software Sales: VND5,610bn in 2013 to VND11,766bn in 2018, CAGR of +16% in local currency

terms. Piracy continues to be a drag on the market, but there are large opportunities in business software

and security solutions for vendors willing to accept narrow margins in a price-sensitive market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153199/vietnam-information-technology-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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