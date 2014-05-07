New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Vietnam Information Technology Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Vietnam's IT market is set to maintain its position as a regional outperformer over the medium term. We forecast IT spending will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% between 2014 and 2018, with expansion underpinned by rising incomes, enterprise modernisation and the policy environment put in place by the government. We also highlight larger opportunities in the retail market where penetration of devices and services remains below the level in neighbouring markets, which vendors will be able to tap as incomes rise. The government is also a significant factor underpinning our bright outlook as it pursues a range of ICT initiatives and allocates funding to develop Vietnam's domestic IT industry. These policies include the promotion of Vietnam as an outsourcing destination, with the services segment expected to expand rapidly. There is also increasing momentum towards Vietnam becoming a global centre for electronics production as wages rise in China and manufacturers look to protect margins by moving to Vietnam, where wages are as little as a third of those in China.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kuwait Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- Australia Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- Colombia Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- Romania Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- South Africa Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- France Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- India Information Technology Report Q2 2014
- South Korea Information Technology Report Q2 2014