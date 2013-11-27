"Vietnam Information Technology Report Q4 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Vietnam Information Technology Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Vietnam's IT market is forecast grow strongly for the duration of our forecast period to 2017. We forecast IT spending will increase by 17.6% in 2013 to reach a total value of VND62,082bn (US $2.97bn), and grow at a CAGR of 14.1% to 2017. Significant opportunities remain in the market due to relatively low penetration of devices and services, which vendors will be able to tap as incomes rise. The government is also a significant factor underpinning our bright outlook as it pursues a range of ICT initiatives and allocates funding to develop Vietnam's domestic IT industry. A key policy is the promotion of Vietnam as an outsourcing destination, with the services segment expected to expand rapidly over the medium term as enterprises, particularly in Japan, switch business away from China in search of cost savings. ERP and security solutions will experience fast growth in the enterprise market, as well as medium-term opportunities in cloud computing services as telecoms infrastructure improves.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: VND44,389bn in 2013 to VND68,935bn in 2017, CAGR of +12.5% in local currency terms. PC sales growth picked up again from mid-2013 after a dip earlier in the year as retailers cut prices and partnered with banks to provide credit.
- Software Sales: VND5,610bn in 2013 to VND10,378nn in 2017, CAGR of +17.5% in local currency terms. Piracy continues to be a drag on the market, but with large opportunities in business software and security solutions we expect growth will remain robust in the medium term.
- IT Services Sales: VND12,083bn in 2013 to VND22,812bn in 2017, CAGR of +18.2% in local currency terms. Services expected to be the outperforming segment of the IT market as demand grows in several verticals, including banking, telecoms, energy and government. Additionally, there is a potential boom in outsourcing from Japanese enterprises to drive outperformance of services segment.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Vietnam scores 41.1 out of 100 in our Asia Risk/Reward Ratings table. This places the country 11th, ahead of Sri Lanka and behind Philippines and Thailand.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Romania Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Venezuela Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Sweden Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Egypt Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- India Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Brazil Information Technology Report Q4 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q4 2013