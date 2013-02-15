Vietnam Oil & Gas Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- BMI View: Oil output will remain fairly steady over the next five years as production from new developments offsets declining volumes at the flagship Bach Ho field. We expect oil output to peak in 2013, at 370,640b/d, before declining rapidly to just 308,550b/d by 2021. Given that demand is set to rise in line with strong economic growth, Vietnam should become a growing importer of oil. New developments are set to boost long-term gas production to 12.2bcm by 2016, but rapid consumption growth will necessitate LNG imports from 2015.
The main trends and developments for Vietnam's Oil and Gas sector are:
- New production from the Te Giac Trang (White Rhino), Dai Hung (Big Bear) and Chim Soa (Blackbird) developments will help offset declines at the flagship Bach Ho field. These projects will drive production to a new peak of 371,640 barrels per day (b/d) in 2013, up from 328,200b/d in 2011, according to EIA estimates.
- Consumption growth is likely to slow in 2013 and 2014 following a 4% increase in the government's fuel price cap. We anticipate oil demand of 366,100b/d in 2012, rising to 396,200b/d by 2016.
- BMI estimates gas production will rise from an estimated 8.6bcm in 2012 to 12.2bcm by 2016. Despite the increase, demand will outstrip supply from 2015, with up to 1.38bcm of net imports expected in that year. By 2021, net imports of gas could hit as much as 5.52bcm, all in the form of LNG.
- Oil and gas reserves could rise if new exploration gathers pace following the conclusion of the country's latest licensing round. However, ongoing risks from vigorous Chinese opposition to drilling in the disputed South China Sea could delay exploration. Therefore, for 2013 we have kept our oil reserves forecasts unchanged at 4.4bn barrels (bbl) and expects gas reserves to remain at 690bcm, from 691bcm in 2012.
- The development of Vietnam's refining industry is advancing, albeit at a much slower pace than initially expected. The development of the Dung Quat refinery could raise capacity to more than 200,000b/d by 2016. We also anticipate that the Nghi Son refinery will be the first new project to come onstream, with a targeted start date of 2015/2016, though financing difficulties pose significant downside risk to our expectations.Vietnam's refinery developments will preserve valuable light sweet domestic crudes for export, while allowing for the processing of cheaper heavier foreign grades for domestic consumption.
