"Vietnam Petrochemicals Report 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI's latest Vietnam Petrochemicals Report examines the country's move towards greater selfsufficiency in basic chemicals, which points the way towards future product diversification. It also examines the hurdles to investment and recent market trends, which pose both short- and medium-term challenges to the industry.
The Vietnamese petrochemicals industry is set to experience a surge in capacity after 2015 due to the completion of two new complexes in Nghi Son and on Long Son Island. These will transform Vietnam from a net importer of petrochemicals into a self-sufficient producer of basic chemicals with a long-term capacity for further downstream development. On the downside, the business environment has not been conducive to investment in petrochemicals. Vietnamese production will have to compete with imports from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, which are currently major suppliers of plastic resins to Vietnam. To be able to compete with these established players, the Vietnamese government will need to improve the country's infrastructure and streamline bureaucratic procedures for project approval.
BMI has made the following revisions to its forecast:
- Vietnam is set for ethylene capacity of 1.4mn tonnes per annum (tpa) by 2017 with downstream operations including 750,000tpa polypropylene (PP) and 800,000tpa polyethylene (PE). BMI believes the country has significant potential in aromatics and intermediates over the long-term with Long Son having the potential to mirror Thailand's Map Ta Phut in terms of capacity growth and diversification.
- While the domestic market for petrochemicals goods looked gloomy in 2012 with the contraction in the automotive and construction sectors and a slowdown in plastic packaging, BMI anticipates a strengthening of growth over the forecast period, providing a solid basis for growth in the petrochemicals industry.
- With little current domestic petrochemicals activity, Vietnam scores poorly in BMI's Asia Petrochemicals Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs). However, it has improved its position since last year, with its score rising 3.3 points to 39.9 - rising from 12th to 11th place, 0.3 points ahead of Philippines and 10.6 points behind Indonesia. Its position has been enhanced by plans for additional highly integrated capacity and an improvement in long-term country risk, although it is still weighed down by poor institutional, financial and external risks.
