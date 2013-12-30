Vietnam Residential Construction: Market Update - New Market Study Published

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Vietnam Residential Construction: Market Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the residential construction market in Vietnam. It contains detailed data on market dynamics along with latest industry happenings, industry players and happening projects in Vietnam. 'Vietnam Residential Construction: Market Update' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the residential construction market in Vietnam. It is an essential tool for companies active across Vietnam construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
Vietnam Residential Construction: Market Update provides you with the following:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Residential Construction Highlights
- Residential Construction Output by Sector
- Market Growth Dynamics by Sector
- Market Growth Comparison
- Key Market Drivers and Indicators
- Latest Construction Projects
- Leading Construction Companies
- Latest Construction Industry News.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your understanding of the residential construction market in Vietnam.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed market growth dynamics by sector, as well as by market comparison.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to market dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the companies active in Vietnam residential construction market.
- Improve your knowledge of the latest construction projects and industry news in Vietnam.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vietnam Construction and Import - Export Joint Stock Corporation, Construction and Materials Trading Joint Stock Company, Hoa Binh Construction & Real Estate Corporation, Long Jiang INVESTMENT AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT JOINT-STOCK COMPANY
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