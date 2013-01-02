Vietnam Tourism Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Vietnam Tourism Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- The Vietnam Tourism Report examines the enormous long-term potential of the growing tourism market, which has experienced major growth in recent years. However, BMI notes that the tourism industry remains small on a regional basis and assesses the long-term goals for the government and businesses to grow the industry.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Vietnamese tourism market, while minimising investment risk and also explores the impact of the increasingly precarious looking external macroeconomic environment on the Vietnamese tour sector, which has proven particularly resilient so far. The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Vietnamese tourism sector, as they seek to maximise the tremendous growth opportunities offered by the local market.
Key Findings
Figures released by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in October 2012 show the tourist industry is maintaining its stellar pace of growth into late 2012. Arrivals between January and September 2012 totalled 4.8mn, representing impressive year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 13.0%. Growth in September itself was also high, with arrivals reaching 460,238 to achieve y-o-y growth of 61.6%. This high growth figure came owing to weak arrivals in September 2011, with the arrivals actually down month-on-month from August 2012.
In mid-2012, discussion began again about the possibility of attracting foreign investment into the Vietnamese aviation sector. According to government officials, this is likely to be based on the publicprivate partnership model, although it is not yet clear what specific sectors or projects this may affect. As state-owned firm Vietnam Airlines has separately announced its own forthcoming IPO, the new foreign investment initiative may apply more to infrastructure projects, such as airport construction. The ministry of transport estimates that US$2.84mn will be needed to construct new airports up until 2015, and US$2.73bn between 2016 and 2020.
Key Changes
- BMI has examined the varying fortunes of the country's airlines and assesses the challenge that VietJet Air's strong growth could pose to national carrier Vietnam Airlines.
- BMI assesses the sustainability of the high rate of tourist arrivals growth in 2012 and looks at whether the government's infrastructure investment is sufficient to meet growing demand.
