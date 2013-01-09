Vietnam Veteran Turned Universal Life Church Minister Speaks Out

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has ordained many veterans and/or military personnel through the years. However until now none have taken to the airways as a broadcaster for radio to discuss firsthand how their days spent in Vietnam and the military affected their belief and/or faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Rev Abel Santos of Mulberry, Florida starting in the first week of February will host a radio show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network.



His show on the ULC Radio Network will be on Sunday Nights at: 9:PM EST, entitled: Veteran's Newstalk From a Vietnam Vet. This prime time show comes immediately following ULC Radio's Universal Sunday Mass and Evening Prayer - Vespers, from 7PM - 9PM, hosted by Reverend Bruce Micciulla.



Rev. Santos a Vietnam veteran looks to offer a show on current Religious topics or news stories of interest, but will also talk of his own experiences in Vietnam and how it changed his own personal life and outlook. Rev Santos originally from Bedford, MA. is a Bristol Community College Alumni with a degree in Criminal Justice.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com