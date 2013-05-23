Vietnam Visa Now Available in 24 Hours- Assures Visa-vietnam.org

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Grand news for the tourists who do not want to queue up and waste time at Vietnam Embassies for Vietnam Visa - Visa-vietnam.org has announced to offer Vietnam visa within as little as 24 hours for those interested to fly to Vietnam. The new process is called Visa on Arrival Vietnam where the tourists would be able to process the visa from home and get it stamped on arrival at Vietnam international airports.



The Vietnam Visa on Arrival service is a legitimate move approved by the Vietnam Government through its Visa Vietnam Division.



"The Vietnam government understands that queuing up before the Embassies take up a lot of time and hence has approved our Visa on Arrival Vietnam facility where you can apply, pay and get Visa Approval Letter online from your home only within 24 hours or maximum 48 hours. The Visa Approval Letter is your permission to fly to Vietnam where you have the visa counters to get your visa stamped", said a spokesperson, while speaking about the new Visa system.



The firm has their new online procedure which would be a great help for those who don't have easy access to Embassies.



"Our process is hassle-free, super fast and convenient and is available at a highly competitive pricing with no issues of hidden charges", the spokesperson added.



The facility is available both for leisure tourists and those on a business trip to Vietnam. The airports where the Vietnam tourists can get their online Visa Approval letter stamped are Da Nang, Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai. On further question the company manager informed that the Vietnam Visa on Arrival is applicable for single tourist up to a group of 18 persons. The tourists can choose from 4 visa types here such as one month single entry, one moth multi entries, three months single entry and three months multi entries. They are also open to urgent Vietnam visa online service.



Visa-vietnam.org has been operating for around 10 years in the Vietnam Visa field and thus can provide the tourists with a knowledgeable and expert service.



"You can trust on us completely as we come up with a decade of professional experience and knowledge in arranging the Vietnam visas. We can support you with all the right do's & don'ts of acquiring Vietnam visa", the spokesperson added further.



The firm can provide around 18 to 26 percent discount for the loyal customers. When it comes to customer support, they are very particular and are available 24/7, on weekend & public holidays as well.



To know more about Visa on Arrival process from Visa Vietnam, visit http://www.visa-vietnam.org



It is a visa you can pick up at one of three Vietnam international airports (Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat or Da Nang international airport) and you can only obtain it if you enter this country by air. More specifically, Vietnam Visa on arrival is the visa which is applied for those who travel to Vietnam by air only.