Vietnam Visa on Arrival Through Vietnamimmigration.com

Haiphong, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Foreigners who wish to visit Vietnam need a Vietnam visa. Vietnam visa is an important government certification which is usually stamped on the passports. For those who need Vietnam visa on arrival without having to queue up, the vietnamimmigration.com website provides a service called "Visa on arrival Vietnam". It is an online commercial website for catering to Vietnam visa applications. The visitors can save their money and time by relying on this service. Thus, making the trip to Vietnam becomes easy, quick, and hassle free.



The visa can easily be applied for through the website within minutes. Any queries can be cleared on sending a mail to them and the concerned authorities will revert within 1-2 working hours. After the application for the visa is approved, a pre-approval letter will be sent in 1-2 days. This pre-approval letter will act as a laissez-passer which allows the person to get in the flight. Upon arrival to any Vietnam international airport, the visa will be stamped on the passport. It is a policy of the Government to attract more investors and tourists.



The full amount is refunded if a client cancels their application before receiving the approval letter. Anyone can apply for the visa on completing simple and genuine information. No hidden amount is charged other than service fee and stamping fee.



Every precaution is taken to protect the personal information from being lost, misused, or subjected to unauthorized access. With such improvement in the processing of visa, Vietnam’s door is open for all visitors. However, this policy is only applicable to air travelers. Others cannot avail this service.



Vietnamimmigration.com provides "Visa on arrival Vietnam" service. Vietnam government has legally approved the service offered by this local business.



