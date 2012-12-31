ViewPoint by Pinnacle Strategies Improves Project Performance Shown on Video

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- ViewPoint is not simply an improvement to good project management, but a shift towards a formalized execution methodology that addresses the root causes of poor project management performance and produces rapid improvements to the project management system. Output increases, productivity rises, and rework declines.



ViewPoint is a visual project methodology that simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The video link below demonstrates how Pinnacle Strategies improves project performance: http://pinnacle-strategies.com/View%20Point



- Easy to adopt

- Delivers significant improvements in project output, productivity, on-time delivery & lead time in a VERY short time

- Reduced expediting activity (shorter, more productive meetings)

- Improved decision making capabilities (focus)

- A more enjoyable project management experience (improved morale)



When it comes to project management, most companies offer the same thing in a different wrapper: to-do lists, some kind of messaging board, shared document-editing, and a calendar of some sort.



The process of implementing ViewPoint is geared to increase resource engagement with the important work of getting the project done. It reduces resource and manager multitasking by providing clear priorities of which work is most important. By reducing multitasking, less time is lost to switching and thus, more time is available to focus on those important priorities.



ViewPoint customers say they rapidly start seeing benefits that include:



- More projects completed - up to 40% faster

- Improved due-date performance

- Increased team collaboration

- Fewer meetings that are shorter and more effective

- Improved productivity and morale



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence.



Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



ViewPoint dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://pinnacle-strategies.com

Annette Hamilton, Director of Marketing

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

972.492.7951