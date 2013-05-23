ViewPoint Visual Project Management Workshop in Stavenger Norway May 29

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- The workshop will be in Stavenger, Norway on May 29, 2013 at KPMG, Verksgata 1A from 0830-1600. To register for this highly anticipated presentation, register at this link: http://pinnacle-strategies.no/3548-2.html. Register early as seats are limited. Pinnacle Strategies is offering a highly interactive workshop for industry leaders to expand their understanding of Theory of Constraints, Lean, and Six Sigma (TLS) as a method for continuous improvement and the fundamentals of Pinnacle Strategies’ ViewPoint for project execution.



In the workshop, leaders will learn how take existing continuous improvement efforts and make every project count towards improving the health and competitiveness of the organization. The workshop is ideal for industry leaders and managers who want to learn how to find 20 percent more capacity with zero investment, shorten project lead times by 30 percent using a smarter approach to execution, as well as maximize investment return in capacities and resources. Additionally, attendees will learn how to lower costs of projects and operations and improve resource productivity.



During the morning session, participants will learn about the fundamentals of TLS Continuous Improvement. The Theory of Constraints, Lean, Six Sigma has, in double blind studies, been shown to deliver 15 times more results than Lean alone and 23 times the results with Six Sigma alone. TLS blends the Theory of Constraints, Lean and Six Sigma principles to deliver significant bottom line returns quickly with payback typically 10 to 1.



During the afternoon session, participants will learn about Pinnacle Strategies’ ViewPoint Visual Project Management. Attendees will be introduced to ViewPoint Visual Project Management – a solution that has been successfully implemented in progressive organizations around the world. ViewPoint simplifies project management by incorporating visual project management principles into a comprehensive solution that is both easy and fast to implement. The approach accelerates late projects and helps attendees understand what they can do to improve performance in all phases of the project life cycle. Mark Woeppel, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies International will show managers how to rapidly get control of their organizations and reap immediate results. ViewPoint is a fundamentally new way to plan and execute projects



Woeppel will be the distinguished presenter at the workshop. His style incorporates real-world examples and success stories into a fun and eye-opening seminar experience. Woeppel is a master of positive transformation of organizations, with a track record of multiple successful turnarounds.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. We work with organizations to increase shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain. Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies’ new eBook, “Blindsided! Five Invisible Project Threats Successful Managers Must See,” is available for download at http://pinnacle-strategies.com/lp3-test.html. The publication reveals the five key hidden project threats that can save business leaders project costs and time.



