Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Vigor Shipyards: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Vigor Shipyards: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Vigor Shipyards"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Vigor Shipyards" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Vigor Shipyards"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Vigor Shipyards is a provider of repair and modernization services for military and commercial vessels. The company is one of the largest private shipyard operators in North America's West Coast region. The company performs new construction and conversion of ships for government and commercial customers. It also repairs and modernizes aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates and icebreakers. In addition, it provides industrial fabrication and new construction services for broad range of customers such as the US Navy and the US Coast Guard. It also provides services to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Military Sealift Command, Washington State Ferries, the Alaska Marine Highway System, cargo shippers, fishing fleets, cruise lines, tug and barge operators. Vigor Shipyards is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Vigor Shipyards



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153139/vigor-shipyards-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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