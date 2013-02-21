Viju Group Augments Global Business Position with Worldwide Video Communications Solutions

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Visual communications have evolved far beyond the now ubiquitous commercial services like Skype. Corporations can now benefit from tailored visual solutions that can make life easier when coordinating long distance collaborations. In 2012 CITY.IS rebranded to become Viju to reflect their new status as a global business. With twelve offices throughout the US, Britain and Europe, they increased their capabilities to offer major multinationals a full spectrum solution to instant visual communications and virtual office spaces that can drastically improve the fluidity of business performance across streets and continents alike.



Viju offer professional video communications services, deployment and maintenance services, managed services and subscription services tailored to each individual client’s needs. The site has a video demonstration of their tools in action, and they also offer a fifteen day free video conferencing trial to help new and emerging companies understand the benefits of integrated video communications. Operating an ‘ask us anything’ policy, they are dedicated to supporting customers every step of the way, from first enquiry to ongoing upgrades.



The centralization and augmentation of the business’ values and staff under one umbrella brand has been reflected in the website redesign, which collates published research and implementation papers from major communications groups for clients to readily find all the information they could require, as well as a regularly updated blog with news and developments from all of their offices across the globe. The multinational status they have achieved should help attract other multinationals to adopt their business practices.



A spokesperson for Viju explained, “We have enough offices now across the globe that no matter where a major corporations central business hub is, we can be there to discuss, develop and implement a visual communications strategy that is optimized for their needs and requirements not just in that hub but at all their satellites as well. It’s an exciting time for us and we’re working hard to cement our position as the premier service provider in this industry. With the rise in globalization, freelancers and work-from-home opportunities, Telepresence products really are the future, which means our future is bright.”



About Viju Group

The Viju Group is a global visual communications specialist who is setting the standard for video conferencing, telepresence, audio visual integration and collaboration & visualization solutions. Together with their customers, they create dynamic, collaborative and connected ways of working to better business performance and fuel growth. For more information click here or please visit: http://www.vijugroup.com/