VIKASA Yoga Retreat Will Expand in Koh Samui, Thailand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- VIKASA, a popular boutique yoga resort and organic restaurant in Koh Samui, recently announced their upcoming expansion by offering exciting new services and programs. “The expansion is a response to an overwhelming excitement within the growing global community,” said a representative of the resort.



One of the main goals of VIKASA Yoga Retreat is to emphasize the importance of healthy lifestyle and to support its growing yoga community around the world. To do this, VIKASA combines organic food, cultural exchange, positive energy, and the study of yoga in order to create an inspiring environment for personal transformation. VIKASA aims to inspire healthy changes within its visitors by teaching them the VIKASA lifestyle, a philosophy that challenges its students to consider the way they move, eat, and think throughout their daily lives.



“Inspiring just one person to break out of their shell and become a healthier, happier person is already a success,” noted Kosta Miachin, Vikasa's founder. “As a species, the human is afraid of change – it is a kind of evolutionary protection. When we break cycles and break our comfort zone, we dare to change ourselves, and we have the power to change the world.”



VIKASA means ‘evolution’ in Sanskrit and the Vikasa fundraising campaign at www.igg.me/at/vikasa is an example of the resort’s intention to evolve its community’s health and happiness. The funds raised will be used to support a myriad of ambitious projects that are devoted to the international yoga community. These endeavors include the development of educational tools for those with financial limitations; the creation of training sponsorship programs; the launch of a global yoga database that will bring the VIKASA lifestyle closer to home; and many other exciting projects to encourage strength, discipline, and freedom. VIKASA has inspired many people in Koh Samui, and the resort is working hard to offer healthier lifestyle options to global community members. By participating in the Indiegogo campaign, backers can help decide where the resort will go next.



The boutique yoga resort and organic restaurant is currently offering exceptional package deals on yoga retreat getaways. These exclusive offers are available via an exciting campaign launch on Indiegogo. VIKASA is offering its donators a number of exciting perks in exchange for their pledges: for example, giving $100 earns the benefactor a free night at the VIKASA Yoga Resort, and a $1,000 contribution means that backer will receive a six-day yoga getaway all inclusive of organic food, yoga and a taste of the real VIKASA lifestyle on the island of Koh Samui.



Anyone interested in contributing to VIKASA’s expansion can make a pledge before January 10, 2014 and take advantage of the perks. By contributing to the campaign now, backers can enjoy the paradise of Koh Samui anytime in the next two years.



Individuals interested in learning more about VIKASA and its resort on Koh Samui can visit the website or Indiegogo page for more information. Customers can also subscribe to VIKASA’s YouTube, Facebook, and TripAdvisor profiles for frequent updates from the community.



About VIKASA Yoga Retreat Thailand

Created by Kosta Miachin, VIKASA Yoga Retreat Thailand is a boutique, yoga resort, and organic restaurant that offers an inspiring yoga environment. The yoga retreat is the ideal place to practice yoga, find like-minded people, eat healthy food, and relax in a serene environment. Joining the community gives each member access to daily yoga classes, yoga vacation packages, regular events, and yoga teacher trainings, as well as various healers and nutrition counseling. VIKASA Yoga Retreat Thailand aims to inspire others and provide them with the opportunity to transform their lives. For more information, please visit http://www.vikasa.com/