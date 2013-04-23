Viking Energy to Acquire 66.7% Interest in Joint Oil Block from Sonde Resources - the Deal Will Enable Sonde to Explore the Potential of the Joint Oil Block Â?? Deal Analysis from GlobalData

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Viking Energy to Acquire 66.7% Interest in Joint Oil Block from Sonde Resources - the Deal will Enable Sonde to Explore the Potential of the Joint Oil Block Deal Analysis from GlobalData market report to its offering

Viking Energy North Africa Limited (Viking) acquired a 66.67% interest in the Joint Oil block from Sonde Resources Corp. (Sonde). Under the terms of the agreement, Viking Energy will pay Sonde in total a US$3MM non-refundable signature bonus; will assume responsibility for the three well exploration commitment; and will fund 100% of the Joint Oil block share of the unit plan of development for the Zarat field. The transaction is subject to Viking (or one of its affiliates) providing Sonde with a corporate guarantee sufficient to offset the current US$46.6MM guarantee for the potential penalties in respect of the three well drilling commitment; and Joint Oil Company (which is jointly owned by the governments of Tunisia and Libya with stakes of 50% each) consenting to the transfer of the interest to Viking and the naming of Viking as operator of the joint oil block.



- Rationale behind Viking Energy acquiring 66.7% interest in Joint Oil Block from Sonde Resources.

- To understand the rational about how the deal will enable Sonde to develop the Zarat field and explore the potential of the Joint Oil Block through a joint venture.

- Geography Covered- Tunisia and Libya.



