Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Viking Line ABP (VIK1V) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Viking Line ABP (VIK1V) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Viking Line ABP' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Viking Line ABP (Viking) offers cruise and ferry services in Sweden, Finland and Estonia. The company provides transportation services to customers travelling through Baltic Sea. Its portfolio of services includes luxury cruises, conference cruises, marketing of one-way passenger tickets and travel and hotel packages for individual consumers and organizations. The company also offers on-board services including shopping, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, accommodation and professional entertainment. Furthermore, the company provides scheduled shipping and freight forwarding services. In addition, it operates, the Park Alandia Hotell in Mariehamn. The company has a fleet strength of seven ships, tourist coaches and also provides bus tours through its subsidiaries. Viking is headquartered in Mariehamn, Finland.



Companies Mentioned



Viking Line ABP



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