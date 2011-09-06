Pennyreport.com Has Added Viking Systems (VKNG) to Its Stock Watch List for Potential Growth

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2011 -- Pennyreport.com, the micro-cap stock advisor Website recently added Viking Systems (VKNG) to the top of its penny stocks watch list. Pennyreport.com has been online with thousands of subscribers since 2004 reporting on viable growth penny stocks.



While the majority of micro-cap stocks (penny stocks) will never make it to $1, those that do frequently crush the dollar level. PennyReport.com highlights penny stock picks that are poised for big gains due to T.A. chart/graph studies, recent news/PR, patents, earnings, speculation and buzz by analysts and investors as well as SEC Filings.



The majority of penny stocks highlighted by pennyreport.com are in the biomed/ biotech/health sector. All micro-cap investing involves risk. However, with numerous hot stocks emerging from this sector, many have a reasonable chance of 100 percent to 1000 percent+ gains based on quality management, the successful execution of their business plans, smart timing and luck.



Viking Systems (VKNG) is the leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of 3D and 2D visualization solutions for complex minimally invasive surgery (MIS) systems. The developer’s new Viking 3DHD Vision System delivers the single most critical benefit of robotic technology—3D vision—without the high cost of equipment and procedure as well as extensive training needed for its competitors.



In 2008, the company restructured its business model to reduce expenses and improve cash flow, brought in a new management team and Board of Directors and simplified capital structure with refinancing. Improved P&L cash flow followed in 2009 with funding for 3DHD development in 2010 and closing on $3 million in equity financing in May 2011.



The Viking 3DHD system is not only outperforming current robotic surgery systems utilizing 2D, it costs significantly less. As evidence of its long-term strategy and positioning, 2Q 2011 sales results were up 44 percent.



As of August 31, the Viking Systems Inc. (VKNG) price was 0.24 with the last trade at 3.55— an uptick of 0.02 constituting a 9.09 percent change. Trading volume was 39.7k. The company currently has plans to co-market with Sony and has a market cap of only $24 million. With only 54 million outstanding shares, a tiny Float of $30 million and sales of $7.2 million in 2009, Viking Systems is poised to be a major growth penny stock.



In addition to the availability of watch list stocks such as Viking Systems on the Website, investors can access each new stock pick and other stock quotes along with company profiles and financial information. Penny stock investors can also sign up for a free newsletter to stay ahead of the market with thousands of other investors. For more information on Viking Systems and other penny stocks, please visit http://www.pennyreport.com