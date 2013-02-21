Villa Cabinetry Announces Special Discounts on Full Kitchen Remodels

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Remodeling a kitchen can offer many advantages. The changing nature of families means that sometimes the facilities built into a house might not be ideal forever, or equally, many individuals like to express individuality through the styling of their home. Whatever the reason, Villa Cabinetry is offering a special discount on full kitchen remodels with a host of bonus features that will enable those throughout the Los Angeles County to make the best possible choice.



The special offer includes a discount on all the cabinetry included in the remodel with a free bathroom cabinet thrown in free of charge. Clients will also get a full 3D model of the proposed remodel before they commit, and can make as many changes to the 3D simulation as they want until the design is perfect.



The skilled team of carpentry professionals and installers at Villa Cabinetry will then design, build and install the new kitchen replete with all the features requested by the client, with complimentary after-sales care and a warranty included.



The Los Angeles kitchen remodeling company, which offers kitchen and bathroom cabinets, entertainment centers, closets and office cabinets have been in business for over ten years, and has established professional connections that ensure any configuration of kitchen hardware is possible. They also offer a free quotation service and a price-match guarantee to ensure their customers get the very best service possible.



A spokesperson for Villa Cabinetry explained the reasons behind putting the offer on Kitchen Remodeling in Los Angeles, “Through consultation with our happy customers we’ve found that there’s a desire from them for us to offer an even greater range of services. They have been so satisfied with our work that they wished we could have refitted their whole kitchen. So we said “why not?” and got down to it. The sale is a special offer to introduce new customers to our service and make sure they feel absolutely confident in trusting us to manage and deliver amazing new kitchens from the ground up.”



About Villa Cabinetry

Villa Cabinetry has been designing and fabricating cabinetry in Southern California since 1996. They provide the most comprehensive custom cabinetry capabilities in Los Angeles County, Ventura County, and San Bernardino County. They provide quality cabinets to homeowners, developers, and contractors at affordable prices and quick service. Their shop is located in the San Fernando Valley and they work with local businesses to use only the best materials when building cabinets. For more information please visit: http://www.villacabinetry.com