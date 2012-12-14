Villa Christina in Atlanta, Georgia Is Offering a Delicious, Holiday-Inspired Christmas Eve Buffet

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- After a busy month of putting up the Christmas tree, purchasing and wrapping gifts, and baking and decorating dozens of Christmas cookies, many Atlanta, Georgia-area residents are ready for a bit of a break from the holiday preparations.



For those who wish to celebrate Christmas Eve with a delicious meal, but are hoping to have someone else do the cooking, Villa Christina is offering a holiday inspired Christmas Eve Buffet that is brimming with seasonal favorites.



Guests can spend Christmas Even dining with friends and family and leave the preparations, cooking and cleaning to the team of elves at Villa Christina. The beautiful surroundings, lovely holiday decorations and delicious buffet will all help make December 24 a wonderful night to remember.



The award-winning culinary team at Villa Christina will prepare and present a plethora of holiday favorites, including roasted turkey with gravy and Grand Marnier relish; honey baked ham with Dijon honey mustard; roasted prime rib with horseradish cream and au jus, and smoked seafood and shrimp cocktail.



Favorite side dishes like sage dressing, Parmesan mashed potatoes, candied yam souffle with bourbon pecans and marshmallows with tempt diners, as will red and golden beet salad, and French lentil salad with fennel and sausage.



Those who are in the mood for something a little less-traditional will find plenty of tasty options. For example, diners may also choose from seared fish filet with beurre blanc; onion and cheddar pierogies in a light cream sauce, and classic southern Hoppin’ John. The buffet will also feature a mixed greens salad station, Caesar salad station, and Caprice salad.



For anybody who has any room left, the chefs at Villa Christina are also serving a variety of delicious desserts, including assorted cakes and tortes and their “Almost World Famous” bread pudding.



The cost for the buffet is $45 for adults, $25 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for kids 5 and under. Reservations are available on Monday, December 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.



About Villa Christina

The Italian three-story, stacked-stone Villa Christina at Perimeter Summit features a gourmet restaurant, two elegant ballrooms, two private dining rooms, an exhibition kitchen, and an outdoor Event Pavilion. The main dining room boasts a breathtaking view of sprawling grounds, a beautiful stone terrace and a garden event pavilion surrounded by exquisite landscaping, hand-manicured rose gardens, meandering streams and cascading waterfalls. The expansive event space is perfect for corporate meetings and celebrations of all sizes Villa Christina serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and dinner Monday through Saturday from 6:00 until 10:00 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended for Christmas Eve. The restaurant, conveniently located just inside the Perimeter, at 4000 Summit Blvd. in Atlanta, accepts all major credit cards and offers complimentary valet parking. For more information about the restaurant and its holiday happenings, call 404-303-0133 or visit www.villachristina.com