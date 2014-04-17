Villa Home Inspections Now Offering Pre-Listing Inspections This Spring

Closter, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- New career opportunities frequently arise, and many homeowners are forced to relocate. When preparing to sell a house in New Jersey, there are procedures that need to be taken to ensure the property is in good condition to put on the market. The process starts with a home inspection of all areas of the house, inside and outside. This spring, Villa Home Inspections is announcing their services for inspecting homes before they are listed for sale on the market.



To effectively sell a house, it must have an accurate inspection report. The professional home inspectors in Weehawken will examine and analyze every system of the home, providing a detailed written report upon completion. An inspection of the home reports on the condition of structures, systems, appliances, foundations, and other components. Clients will see the professionals analyze all plumbing components, which includes piping, faucets, and fixtures, as well as insulation and ventilation in the walls, attics, and floors. The electrical components and HVAC equipment will be examined closely to ensure the home is safe for families to live. Additionally, all windows, doors, garages, and siding will be inspected for any signs of fragility. Homeowners can ask the inspector to look at certain areas of the home to ensure their condition lives up to the standards of practice.



Those looking to list their homes and relocate can trust the report they receive will be completely unbiased. The certified home inspectors in Jersey City provide a quality inspection that takes a few hours to complete, depending on how old the property is, and how many square feet the property encompasses. Homeowners will receive the utmost courtesy and professionalism from the inspectors. For an accurate report on the conditions of the house, and to know if there needs to be any repairs made before featuring the property for sale, be sure to call the professionals of Villa Home Inspections at 201-927-3163.



About Villa Home Inspections

As trained and certified residential inspectors, clients of Villa Home Inspections will be serviced with the experience and knowledge of Robert Tirado. He works thoroughly and diligently to inform clients of the status of their home, answering any questions, and providing a detailed report. Members of The National Association of Home Inspectors (NAHI), as well as The American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), Villa Home Inspections educates on the various components of the home, avoiding conflict of interest with their unbiased reviews.



For more information, please visit http://www.villahomeinspections.com/.