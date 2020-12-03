Village Catering Accepting Last-Minute Catering Bookings for Holiday Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- For anyone looking for a last-minute menu for a holiday party, Village Catering is standing by and ready to help. The holidays always come on quickly, and the craziness of 2020 certainly hasn't made things any easier. It has been a year where many people have been looking for something positive to enjoy. Anyone searching for a full-service catering service for their holiday party is encouraged to book their last-minute catering with the team at Village Catering.



Village Catering, a banquet hall near Bensalem, has a full holiday menu for anyone that calls needing specialty food for their gathering. Every standard catering order starts off with a festive salad that comes with two different dressings to ensure that everyone enjoys the start of the meal. Then, customers can choose two entrees, two vegetables, plus a tray of assorted cookies. For those who opt to go with the deluxe meal, there are two starters, three entrees, plus two vegetables to choose. There is also a full array of holiday desserts to make guests happy.



Not all banquet halls in Northeast Philadelphia are set up to provide outside catering for the holidays, but Village Catering is. They can help with everything from a baby shower to a last-minute holiday party and so many celebrations in between.



