Village Catering Announces Services for Catering Corporate Flights This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Flying corporate is an experience in itself. Having a jet or plane to take businesspersons to a desired destination offers a private setting where business can be conducted on the move. Whether flying with business partners, a sales team, or a perspective client, corporations will want the flight to be supplied with beverages and food to provide optimum comfort. This spring, Village Catering is excited to announce they are now offering their services for airline catering near Philadelphia. Servicing a number of airports in the area, including Philadelphia International, Atlantic City, and Wilmington, DE, the caterers will deliver freshly prepared meals, ready to serve, to the airstrip, hangar, or runway for customer convenience.



No matter if the flight lasts just a couple of hours, or it’s an international flight, all desires will be met to accommodate the needs and wishes of their clientele. Village Catering prides themselves on being able to prepare the meals that satisfy all cravings at all hours of the day. As flights are manifested throughout the day, clients can request breakfast foods, lunch, entrees for dinner, desserts, or even light snacks to hold individuals over until arriving at their destination. All food is prepared on their FDA inspected location by the professional chefs, and special requests will be granted.



In the realm of corporate flights, businesspersons are expecting a certain atmosphere and ambiance aboard the aircraft, and Village Catering provides full-service catering. Their range of services includes decorating the interior to provide for a comfortable environment. For business meeting while on board, or just a relaxing flight, the professionals will provide flowers, baskets, and beautifully structured display items to exceed client expectations. When needing airline catering in Wilmington, the staff will be on hand to make sure there are no problems, and clients can enjoy their stress-free flight. The aircraft will be loaded by the caterers, and they will lend an ear to listen and adhere to all demands made by clients.



To go the extra mile to please potential clients, be sure to provide quality meals during the next corporate flight. For more information, visit their website today. Orders can be made 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.