Village Catering Announces Their Services for Catering 2014 Weddings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- It is an exciting time of year as engaged couples begin to put the finishing touches on their wedding plans. Couples have chosen the venue they desire, as well as the entertainment for the reception. When looking for a reliable company to provide an assortment of delicious dishes, Village Catering is announcing their services for catering 2014 weddings. The staff features experienced wedding caterers to ensure the reception goes smoothly, and everyone in attendance is satisfied.



When choosing Village Catering to staff the reception, the professionals will consult with the lucky couple to get an idea of how the event will transpire. They will need to know how big the venue is, how many guests are expected—in order to prepare the perfect amount of food—and what type of food is desired. Additionally, couples will relay their wishes for the style of dinner they envision. Whether a buffet so guests can grab a plate when they’re hungry, a sit down dinner where dishes are served by the caterers, or a cocktail hour before the dinner with hors d'oeuvres, the caterers will plan every detail prior to the event.



Wedding services include a mandatory five hour package, and Village Catering will adhere to every wish the lucky couple has. They take charge of the event, providing table decorations and putting the room on display with a certain theme or expression. Couples can select the package that best suits their needs, and have the opportunity to include fresh flowers, as well as an open bar. The caterers will provide the couple with a video of the night’s best memories so they can cherish the moment for the rest of their lives. To provide guests with a delicious meal at an affordable price, contact the professional caterers today.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.