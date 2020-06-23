Village Catering Continues to Offer Filling Family Meals to Go

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- From essential workers to busy parents spending more time than ever before with their children, it can be tough to find time to cook during this time. This can mean relying on unhealthy takeout or unsatisfying quick meals. Families who are looking for an easy and delicious way to enjoy their dinner again are encouraged to check out Village Catering's complete menu of family meals to go while their favorite dining locations are closed due to COVID-19.



Family meals from Village Catering are the perfect solution for a hectic day or a great reward for a job well done at school or work. From classic chicken tenders to flaky homemade chicken pot pies, there's something for every set of taste buds on the menu at Village Catering. They even offer an a la carte menu for families that want to build their own dinner with sides, pasta, rolls and much more. Each meal serves about 5 people, making them large enough to satisfy everyone in the household.



Though Village Catering's dining room and Cottage Green spaces are currently closed to protect the health and safety of our community and employees, Village Catering's team of culinary experts is proud to continue offering delicious family meals to go and lunch deliveries. Anyone interested in learning more about their complete list of menu options or who would like to schedule their picnic catering in Philadelphia is encouraged to give them a call today at 215-437-3337. Their team can also be found online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



