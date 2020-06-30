Village Catering Continues to Offer Picnic Catering Bookings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- An outdoor picnic is a fun and exciting way to bring a corporate team together. Employees and their families enjoy being rewarded with a day of fun after a major project or sales milestone. To make things a little easier and more fun for event planners, Village Catering is continuing to provide advance bookings for corporate catering in Philadelphia.



Village Catering's perfectly portable picnic catering is the ideal companion for outdoor corporate events. With a host of hot and cold menu options and affordable pricing, Village Catering is the top choice for Philadelphia managers looking for a way to reward their team with great food while also staying within their budget.



Picnic catering from Village Catering isn't just perfect for outdoor corporate events. Village Catering specializes in any type of large outdoor event, including church and synagogue picnics, family reunions, field days and any other type of event away from your standard base. Village Catering can even help team managers or event planners plan a picnic at Adventureland, a local day camp that features an Olympic-sized pool, a zipline, basketball courts and much more.



Though many events are currently on-hold as Pennsylvanians come together to fight the new COVID-19 virus, Village Catering is continuing to accept advance reservations for picnic catering in Philadelphia. Event planners who are interested in learning more about the team at Village Catering or who would like to book their catering are encouraged to give their team a call today at 215-437-3337. To view their complete range of menu options, interested parties are encouraged to visit Village Catering online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



