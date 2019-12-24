Village Catering Helps Business Owners Start the Year off on the Right Foot with Airline Catering

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- Impressing an important customer, client, or partner can be a difficult task to accomplish. Airline catering shows VIPs that a company cares about their comfort and is willing to go out of their way to ensure that they have the best experience possible. When it comes to reliable and delectable airline catering, there's no better choice than Village Catering.



Village Catering offers timely and customizable airline catering services to business owners throughout the Montgomery County area and beyond. They currently offer delivery to Lehigh Valley International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and other top airports in PA, DE, and NJ. Their team is available for appointments 24 hours a day and 7 days a week — meaning that no matter when a VIP will arrive, Village Catering will be there to serve up a delicious meal customized to the clients' unique preferences and dietary needs.



Village Catering's team of culinary professionals prides themselves on their ability to customize their menus for each individual client. From classic Italian favorites to vegetarian specialties to breakfast catering perfect for an early morning flight, their team does it all. With over 30 years' worth of experience serving the men and women of Philadelphia and beyond, there's little question why Village Catering is one of the area's top choices for business owners who need to impress.



Now is the time for business owners to start the coming year on the right foot with professional catering from Village Catering. To learn more or to schedule a catering appointment, call their team today at 215-437-3337.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.