Village Catering Helps Provide Socially-Distanced Event Spaces

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Couples who are preparing to tie the knot and maids of honor are facing an unprecedented level of uncertainty when it comes to planning a bridal shower or wedding ceremony. With no guarantee or indication when the current COVID-19 pandemic will begin to subside, planning for the future can feel like an impossible task. Village Catering is proud to provide anyone planning a special event with future bookings with their Bucks County, PA, banquet halls.



Village Catering has always taken pride in providing their clients with professional service and the best possible event. Their team is taking all necessary safety precautions to keep events on-track and healthy during these uncertain times. In addition to planning special events in advance, their team is also able to provide comprehensive packages with safe social distancing requirements as set by the state of Pennsylvania.



No matter when they plan their big day, couples and special event planners can rest with the peace of mind that comes with knowing that they'll receive top-quality, individual attention. No one needs to plan their event alone when they choose Village Catering to help them along the way.



Anyone who's feeling overwhelmed by the idea of planning a future event is encouraged to contact Village Catering today to discuss their options and any necessary safety precautions they should take. Residents and event planners interested in learning more about Village Catering's bridal shower banquet hall in Bucks County, PA, should give their team a call. To view their complete list of event packages, interested parties should pay Village Catering a visit online https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.