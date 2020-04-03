Village Catering Is a Great Option for Baby Sprinkle Catering

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Many parents who already have children at home still want to celebrate the arrival of a new baby with a minimized celebration. "Baby sprinkles" are a new trend among parents who are preparing to have another baby. Village Catering, one of the Philadelphia area's most popular baby shower halls, offers a variety of catering options for parents planning the perfect baby sprinkle this spring and summer.



Village Catering not only has a shower hall that is ideal for baby showers — they also employ a full catering team, and pride themselves on their ability to create a perfect, unique menu for any event. This means the parents can enjoy the time they have with their guests instead of feeling as though they need to cook, serve, and respond to the whims of each guest, then clean up everything at the end. With Village Catering, everything is handled on the hosts' behalf.



For parents who want to hold their baby sprinkle at home, Village Catering's off-premise catering near Northeast Philadelphia provides delicious delivered meals for the event. While this option does leave the cleanup on the parents, it also offers the relaxation and comfort of celebrating at home.



No matter how they want to celebrate the arrival of a new family member, Village Catering's team of culinary and event specialists is standing by to make the planning process a little easier for parents. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Village Catering or who would like to schedule their baby shower or sprinkle is encouraged to give their team a call today at 215-437-3337. Their full menu can be viewed online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering:

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.