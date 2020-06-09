Village Catering Is Currently Accepting Advance Reservations for Their Cottage Green Space

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Though restaurants and event spaces across the country are currently closed due to social distancing orders, Village Catering is currently accepting advance reservations for their Cottage Green wedding venue. Anyone who has a special event coming up is encouraged to learn more about their space and what makes it perfect for weddings, birthday parties, and all types of showers.



Party and event planners love Village Catering's Cottage Green space because it's perfectly customizable for any event. The space is large enough to accommodate parties of up to 300 guests, but it can also be scaled down for intimate events of just 25 people. The team at Village Catering prides themselves on their ability to create the perfect menu for any event held in their space or off-premise, and they work together with event planners to accommodate dietary restrictions and create the most memorable event possible.



Craving the taste of Village Catering's culinary creations right now? Though their dine-in service is currently unavailable, their team is continuing to offer family dinners to go in Philadelphia. Family dinners serve about five people, making them ideal for larger families. Village Catering is also offering lunch deliveries in Philadelphia for essential business owners and anyone who wants to reward a team for a job well-done.



Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Village Catering or their Cottage Green space is encouraged to give their company a call today. Those interested in viewing their full range of menu options should give their team a visit online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



