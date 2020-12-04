Village Catering Is Currently Accepting Venue Reservations for 2021-2022 Weddings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- Anyone looking for a bridal shower banquet hall in Bucks County, PA, should turn to the experienced professionals at Village Catering. They have been helping couples celebrate their new nuptials for 40 years, and they recently started accepting reservations for 2021 and 2022 weddings. No matter what the couple may be looking for, Village Catering can deliver.



Planning early allows for changes to be made should there be a change of heart. New foods can be ordered, seating arrangements can be altered, and cake flavors can even be changed if any of those become necessary. The crew at Village Catering has the training and experience to handle changes with ease. Their team of culinary professionals can help any couple create a perfectly crafted menu and space that's as unique as the couple themselves are.



Many couples want their wedding day to be perfect, from the church they pick to their Pennsylvania wedding reception location. It is their day, so they get to define perfect by what is perfect for them. They should have the colors, food, guests, and memories that mean the most to them by the time their day is over. Village Catering is here to help couples feel special, heard, and to ensure their reception goes off without a hitch.



Anyone interested in learning more about Village Catering or who would like to create their booking is encouraged to give their team a call today at 215-437-3337. Village Catering can also be found online at https://www.villagecatering.com/, where interested parties can read more about currently available menu items and services.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.