Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Philadelphia based catering company, Village Catering, is now offering catering in Bucks County, PA. A catering company with over thirty years of experience in the catering industry, Village Catering will be sure to provide the catering services and events that any Bucks County resident will be raving about for years after it has taken place.



Village Catering’s catering services include but are not limited to sit down dinners, bridal/baby showers, wedding receptions, holiday parties, funeral receptions, and more. A complete list of the events they cater for can also be found on their website.



With the success that their catering in Philly has had, the company viewed this as the perfect time to expand their services to meet the needs of all of those potential clients in Bucks County. In fact, if there is a Bucks County resident who needs a catering hall, Village Catering also provides their very own catering hall, Cottage Green, in order to both hold and cater events that people want hosted in Philadelphia.



Out of all the Pennsylvania reception halls, Cottage Green is a giant and beautiful one that is located on Ashton Road in Philadelphia. A recent guest also had this to say about Village Catering and Cottage Green that justifies their excellent services, “This place was WONDERFUL!! Affordable, all-inclusive, friendly staff, organized, and professional! I really don’t know what else to say! They made my wedding a very stress free experience, people are still raving about the food, and the dessert table. They’re packages include limo, videographer, linens, DJ, centerpieces, wedding cake (of your choice, from Rillings Bakery), and the prices are phenomenal! We paid a few extra bucks to upgrade the limo (we had a bridal party of 12). All that I had to do was buy the dress, and get a photographer! If you’re looking for a nice place with great food, great service, and a good price...this is definitely the place to be!” There are surely greater things intended for Village Catering since they have now expanded their service area to cover Bucks County.



About Village Catering

About Village Catering

Village Catering can help plan any event in Philadelphia.