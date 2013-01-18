Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Village Catering is now offering corporate catering in Philadelphia, PA. Make a corporate event the talk of Philadelphia with Village Catering’s corporate catering. Village Catering can plan and coordinate corporate parties and events that range from ten people to hundreds of people. Also, even though they are now available for corporate catering, these Philadelphia Caterers are also available for events of any kind in Philadelphia.



Village Catering’s staff can do anything from venue booking to the look of the event as well as food services. In fact, their beverage and food menus can be adjusted to reflect the tastes, preferences, and desires of the client. It doesn’t matter if a client is planning for an outdoor picnic, open house, or holiday party for the company, Village Catering will now be able to make any corporate event a success by satisfying the needs of the individual client.



When it comes to caterers in Philadelphia, no one has a person covered like Village Catering. Corporate clients can get a party started off right with a number of different appetizers that range from Buffalo style chicken wings to steak or chick fajitas. Clients can even select from a hors d’oeuvre’s menu that includes baby back ribs, shrimp wrapped in bacon, and mini burritos. Entrees they have for corporate events range from Italian food to seafood, and they include such entrees as pasta alfredo with grilled chicken and broccoli, chicken masala, pasta primavera, meat and vegetable lasagna and more. Village Catering’s menu also includes the option of having themed corporate dishes, as well as healthy dishes. There is no doubt that this catering company will be able to relieve any client of the stress associated with finding an all in one cater in Philadelphia for his or her corporate event.



In case a venue is needed for this event, Village Catering also has their very own catering hall—Cottage Green that can be used for any corporate event or gala that consists of twenty-six to three hundred people. To hear more about their corporate catering options and menus now available please visit http://www.villagecatering.com.



About Village Catering

Village Catering will help plan and cater any event in Philadelphia or its surrounding counties. Those interested can fill out the contact form on their website, as they will be glad to consult anyone on their event and give them an estimate of the cost in accordance with their personal needs.