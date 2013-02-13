Village Catering Is Now Offering off Site Catering in Bucks County, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Village Catering is excited to announce that they are now offering off site catering services in Bucks County, PA. As caterers in Bucks County, Village Catering will be able to cater any affair that a resident of the 4th most populated county in PA needs. It doesn’t matter if the event is held at a person’s home, a local hall, nursing home, or even a park, Village Catering will have the menus and professionals needed that are required to make any event a great success in Bucks County.



Probably one of the most well-known caterers in Philadelphia, PA, Village Catering has been providing catering services to the city and its residents for over thirty years. There is no denying that their event professionals will be able to help any new client in Bucks County choose the best menu package. Also, if it just so happens that a client desires to create their own menu, their event planners will also help him or her create the most delicious menu possible. After years of service in the catering industry, this company’s knowledge of what makes for a good food and catered menu is unmatched.



In fact, as the official and preferred caterer of the Temple Owls Football, Philadelphia Soul, and also the official Caterers of the Philadelphia Flyers, they have to be doing something right. A complete listing of all their clients can also be found on their website at www.villagecatering.com.



Pleasing his clients with delicious food and service has been at the forefront of owner Alan Giannone’s priority list for years. Ever since starting the business back in the 1980’s, he and his staff members made up of family and friends have been keen on providing the catering services that a client would expect from some such a seasoned catering company. Without their clients, the company would not be as fruitful (no pun intended) as it is today.



For any event, a host or hostess only gets one opportunity to make it a success. It doesn’t matter if it is a wedding, birthday party, bridal or baby shower etc., Village Catering’s combination of personalized services and unparalleled cuisine options coupled with their insistence on providing quality catering services will be sure to make any event a success. As caterers in Bucks County, PA, Village Catering will meet any client’s expectations. To hear more about their catering services please give them a call at 215-537-3337, or visit them on their website.



About Village Catering

Village Catering will help plan and cater any event in Philadelphia or its surrounding counties. Those interested can fill out the contact form on their website, as they will be glad to consult anyone on their event and give them an estimate of the cost in accordance with their personal needs.