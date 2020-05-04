Village Catering Is Now Providing Lunch Deliveries in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Men and women across the Keystone State are coming together to fight against COVID-19 by staying home and supporting emergency personnel and essential employees. Though Pennsylvania's favorite restaurants are currently closed for dine-in services, the culinary experts at Village Catering are stepping up for Philadelphians by providing lunch deliveries in Philadelphia for offices and essential workplaces.



Boxed lunch deliveries are the perfect solution for busy essential workers who need a quick bite to eat on-the-go. When team managers or business owners order from Village Catering, they can choose from two lunch menu options. No matter if they're looking for a convenient deli lunch or a hot meal to celebrate a job well done, Village Catering is serving and delivering all of Philadelphia's favorites.



In addition to group lunch orders, Village Catering is also providing family meals to go in Philadelphia for busy parents or anyone who needs a break from the kitchen. Family meals from Village Catering feed an average of 5 people, and customers can choose from a wide variety of Village Catering's classic comfort foods. From stuffed chicken supreme to beef stroganoff served over noodles, Village Catering's dinner deliveries are just as delicious as they are convenient.



Now is the perfect time for any employer to say "thank you" to his or her employees with boxed lunches from Village Catering. Anyone interested in learning more about lunch delivery options or who would like to schedule their lunch delivery is encouraged to give the team at Village Catering a call today at 215-437-3337. To view their complete range of lunch and family dinner menu options, residents are encouraged to browse their menu online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



