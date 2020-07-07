Village Catering Is Proud to Offer Advance Catering Bookings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- As Pennsylvanians come together to fight the novel COVID-19 virus, major events like weddings, corporate picnics and more are currently postponed until further notice. Village Catering is proud to announce that their team is continuing to create advance bookings for wedding, corporate and picnic catering in Philadelphia.



Village Catering's team prides themselves on putting a personal touch on every event that their team hosts or caters. From classic Italian favorites like lasagna to traditional kosher catering, the culinary experts working with Village Catering know how to use a unique menu to put an unforgettable spin on any event. Their team can even help event planners accommodate guests with unique allergies or dietary restrictions by creating a custom menu that includes everyone who will be in attendance.



For families who are missing their favorite restaurant, Village Catering is also offering safe, to go meals. Family meals to go are large and satisfying, with enough food to feed five people in most cases. Customers can choose from a select menu of some of Village Catering's most popular dishes, ranging from chicken marsala to roast beef.



Though Village Catering's dining room is currently unavailable for bookings, now is the ideal time for event planners to book their catering appointment in advance. Anyone interested in learning more about Village Catering's team, their Cottage Green space or their corporate catering in Philadelphia is encouraged to give them a call today at 215-437-3337. To view their complete list of menu options, interested parties are encouraged to visit Village Catering online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



