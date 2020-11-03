Village Catering Makes Planning Sweet Sixteen Parties Simpler

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- A 16th birthday is a significant milestone in any young man or woman's life. From gaining more independence by learning how to drive to beginning to enter the world of adulthood through a first job, a 16th birthday is always something worth celebrating. Village Catering is proud to help young men and women approaching their 16th birthdays celebrate with friends and family without breaking the bank using their Sweet 16 party packages.



Sweet 16 parties in Pennsylvania can be a significant affair for both young men and women, as friends and families come together to celebrate a young adult starting his or her life. When parents choose Village Catering to handle their son or daughter's celebration, they can rest with the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have a team of professionals working to make the day magical. Village Catering's package plans make it easier for parents to combine their catering and venue purchases into one convenient package. The company also offers several unique add-ons that teens love, including candy bars and grand dessert tables, for even more fun.



Though events throughout the state are still on-hold due to COVID-19 precautions, it's never too early to begin planning a child's upcoming Sweet 16 party. Anyone interested in learning more about Village Catering's culinary team or their Bucks County, PA, banquet halls are encouraged to give their team a call. To view a complete list of packages and menu options, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.