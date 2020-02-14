Village Catering Makes Sweet 16 Parties a Snap

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Planning and throwing a Sweet 16 party can be tough. From finding the perfect venue to putting together the guest list, planning a Sweet 16 can be stressful for both parents and students. Party packages from Village Catering can make things easier and more convenient.



Village Catering's Cottage Green banquet hall is perfect for intimate gatherings with as few as 25 guests as well as massive celebrations with up to 300 guests. Their party packages make planning the perfect Sweet 16 simple. Their team doesn't only provide delicious catering — they also supply the venue and wait staff, and they can even offer decorations, cake, and entertainment at the request of the party planner.



Village Catering's Cottage Green space is gorgeous and completely customizable to any party theme. Their space isn't only the perfect spot for birthday celebrations — it's also ideal for wedding receptions and baby and bridal showers as well. Village Catering can even deliver box lunches in Philadelphia to weddings and meetings outside of their Cottage Green location, making them the perfect catering company for any event or special day.



From Sweet 16 parties in Pennsylvania to weddings throughout Bucks County, the team at Village Catering is ready to make any special occasion as amazing and unique as possible. Anyone interested in learning more about the party packages available from Village Catering should give their team a call now. To view their complete list of menu offerings, interested parties can pay them a visit online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.