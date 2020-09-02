Village Catering Makes Wedding Planning Stress-Free

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- Planning a wedding ceremony can be one of the most fun and eventful times in any couple's life. Unfortunately, the pressure to be perfect can quickly turn the happiest day of any bride or groom's life into a stressed, panicked night of worry. Village Catering understands just how important it is that everything goes smoothly when planning a wedding — which is why they're proud to offer elegant wedding packages and a completely customizable space for couples preparing to get married.



Village Catering's team of culinary experts understands firsthand just how important great food is to any wedding ceremony. They offer easy menu packages that make it faster and more affordable for couples to get the delicious offerings their guests will love on their big day. Village Catering even offers customizable menu options to fit every religious dietary restriction and manage any guests with allergies. Their wedding halls in Philadelphia are also perfectly customizable to match with any wedding party's size, theme, and traditions.



Though many weddings across the country are currently on-hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Village Catering is happy to place future reservations for couples in the early stages of their wedding planning. Anyone interested in learning more about Village Catering's easy menu options or their wedding halls in PA is encouraged to contact them. To browse their complete list of menu options or to fill out a contact request form, residents are encouraged to pay them a visit online at http://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.